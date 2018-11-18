Restrictions on non-Omanis owning lands in some places

Muscat: The Royal Decree 29/2018 issued recently was on the promulgation of the law on prohibition of non-Omanis’ ownership of lands and real estates in some places.

The decision banned ownership of real estate and land for non-Omanis in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar except Salalah, Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams, any mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes.

As per the Article 2 non-Omanis will be prohibited from exercising their lands and properties for agricultural use in all governorates of the Sultanate.

Article 3 says that any person who loses Omani nationality or who has withdrawn shall dispose of the land assigned to him by the state and located in the places as listed in the Article (1) of this Law to an Omani person by any means of disposal, which is determined by law to transfer the property. This transaction need to be done within two years from the date of the loss of Omani nationality or its withdrawal, may be extended for one year only after the approval of the Minister of Housing in coordination with the competent authorities.