MAHOUT: The residents of Mahout conducted a boat race with 48 boats to the island of Masirah decorated with flags and pictures of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to celebrate the occasion of the 48th National Day.

The people expressed their loyalty and gratitude to the builders of the blessed Renaissance.

The celebrations saw the wali of Mahout as the chief guest. The march of the maritime march in the presence of a large number of people of Masirah saw popular arts being played during the occasion.

Salim bin Abdullah al Hakmani, a member of the municipal council, who participated in the rally, said the march was an expression of the joy of the people on this precious occasion. — ONA

Related