Researcher part of Nobel winner’s team

MUSCAT: An Omani researcher was part of the team that won the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their groundbreaking study related to the treatment of cancer by activating the immune system. Muna bint Mohammed al Habsi said the treatment “motivates the immune system to defend itself and eliminate cancer by creating self-immunity”. Prof Tasuku Honjo of Japan and his team co-shared the Nobel Prize with American researcher James P Allison. “I was following the efforts made by Prof Tasuku Honjo and his researchers. He reviewed my CV and asked me to join his research team,” Muna said. The team was then working on two different researches, the first on the ability of immunity cells to produce antibiotics, a certain type of protein that was discovered by the Japanese researcher. The second research was on cancer, the stages of its development and improving the treatment. — ONA

Related