Research centres to come up in Duqm

MUSCAT: The Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) signed a usufruct agreement with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) under which the latter would have the right to use the land in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD) to establish research centres in a number of fields.

Under the agreement, SEZAD will allocate 20,000 square metres of land to the project. SQU will set up research centres in the areas of marine life, marine navigation, disasters and earthquakes, cultural, social, economic and industrial studies, renewable energy, telecommunications and remote sensing.

The project targets different segments of academics, researchers, scientists, and students of undergraduate and graduate studies, and some public and private sector institutions concerned with research and its results. The estimated cost of the project, expected to commence in 2020 and start operations in 2022, will be about RO 1,000,000.

The project will provide 50 job opportunities in the first phase and increase in subsequent years with the increase in research projects implemented in Duqm. — ONA

