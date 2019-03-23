Local 

Renewal of lease agreements, licenses to be online: Muscat Municipality

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Municipality said the renewal of lease agreements and licenses can be done from its website and mobile applications or through the real estate offices.

Such measures will ensure the digital transformation and improve the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries, it said in a statement.

The municipality said the role of its offices will be limited to registration of new contracts and licenses. “It will not receive any transactions for the renewal of these services from May 1, 2019.”

