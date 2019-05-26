Rejoicing with loved ones in Ramadhan…

Throughout the year, people enjoy celebrating various moments and days some of which are very special. Perhaps, joining family, friends, colleagues or neighbours to commemorate a particular occasion or get-together casually is just another reason to celebrate memorable moments.

Many of those special days and moments have a big impact on our minds and memories. Though, we experience a different impression when moments sometimes happen during seasonal or spiritual period of time in the year. The month of Ramadhan, for instance, is one of these good seasons for celebration. It is basically about people getting together more than other times of the year.

For that reason, Ramadhan is becoming a month during which people usually show their feelings towards others around them. In fact, it’s a month about appreciating, reviving and strengthening relations. The spirit of Ramadhan essentially brings the strong feelings of sharing togetherness and being close to family in particular.

Ramadhan is very important for Muslims all over the world. This holy month stresses on sharing spiritual moments with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. The importance of sharing good moments in Ramadhan is marked through different images of gatherings some of which are during iftar (breaking fast), Taraweeh prayers (special ritual in Ramadhan) and evening meetings where most people spend time together by exchanging visits.

Case in a point, men sometimes prefer to break their fast together in mosques with others regardless of their nationalities, languages or origins. What brings them all together is being all brothers of Islam and practice their worship and religious rituals together as Muslim brothers.

This image reflects the commendable unity and harmony of Muslims, just in one religious ritual, which is always observed wherever they converge and meet for prayers and worship the Almighty Allah.

Another thrilling image of people’s interest to frequently get together during Ramadhan is the habit of daily commuting to work especially for those in the capital. Some people like those who work out of their home towns commute everyday back and forth home just to have the pleasure of breaking their fast with their families. They intend not to miss the lovely moments of sharing iftar with family, not even for a single day. This is something which happens mostly during Ramadhan!

For those homesick people especially during Ramadhan, it is a unique feeling indeed as they sit around their children and loved ones at home enjoying the spirit of Ramadhan together during iftar, dinner or Suhur (late meal before the dawn). Being at home at such times is one of the much-liked experiences which people strive hard not to miss during this blessed month.

Friends and colleagues at work also portray another image of sharing spiritual moments of Ramadhan together. Every now and then, they come together to break their fast, have dinner or spend their evening together either at home or at a coffee shop. For them, Ramadhan is a significant occasion to meet and strengthen their ties.

Ramadhan is always a great time for togetherness and experiencing the tradition of sharing memorable moments. All the enjoyable moments we share with family, friends, colleagues, neighbours or those less privileged will definitely remain in our minds and last forever.

Just remember that life is too short to be wasted. It has been said that life is not what we gain, but what we give for others; the moments you share with others are what really matters.

Have enjoyable moments and celebrate life with loved ones!

