Registration for Istidama Programme for SME development still open

MUSCAT: Registration is still open for Istidama Programme for SME Development. More than 70 applications have been received until date and we welcome more people to register. The programme falls under HSBC Bank Oman’s focus on Entrepreneurship within its Corporate Sustainability Programme. The programme aims at evaluating the performance and the sustainability plans of the selected SMEs and draw a plan for improvement over a period of 6 months. Istidama programme is managed and implemented by Sharakah in partner with Destination Sustainability in assessing the sustainability aspects of the business.

The objective of the programme is to select 10 SMEs from all over the Sultanate, assess their performance and guide them towards applying best practices to sustain and grow.

Zuwaina al Badaee, SME Development Manager at Sharakah commented: “We encourage SMEs to take the first step towards sustainability of their businesses by enrolling in the Istidama programme. The scope of this programme includes identifying areas that need further improvement.”

Nabiha al Mandhari, Marketing Specialist at Sharakah “Registration is still open and we are welcoming SMEs from all governorates. We have a two steps registration process via the registration form: http://hsbc.sharakah.om. Those who are interested to know more can also contact us in our social media platforms or though calling/visiting. It is worth mentioning that the last date for registration in the Istidama programme is February 28, 2019.”

