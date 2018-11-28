Record 1,077 Omanis graduate from National Objectives Programme

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) yesterday celebrated the graduation of 1,077 young Omanis as part of its National Objectives programme. The 13th batch of graduates is the largest in the history of the training-for-employment initiative which was launched in 2011 to create work and training opportunities for jobseekers.

The graduates were enrolled in different technical and non-technical training programmes which are in line with the Company’s efforts to support the government’s economic diversification drive. The batch included 472 female and 605 male graduates who have qualified to work in a range of sectors and disciplines including electrical, welding, automotive, finance, retail and nursery school teaching The graduation ceremony was held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat under the auspices of Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir Abdul-Hussein al Ajmi said: “The graduation of the largest batch of National Objectives graduates in PDO history is a great milestone showing that we are progressing in our commitment to develop young Omani talent and intensify our In-Country Value drive.” Having successfully completed training lasting from 6 to 18 months at seven different training institutes, such as TATI and Dalma, the graduates were awarded international certifications in different trades enabling them to take up full-time paid positions.

The batch featured the first group of 395 female graduates from the International Gulf Institute, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Ministry of Education through the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) last February. They have qualified to work as assistant kindergarten teachers.

Since 2011, PDO’s National Objectives programme has secured more than 55,000 job, vocational training, redeployment, transfer and scholarship opportunities for Omani jobseekers. This year, PDO has already exceeded its target of creating 17,000 such opportunities.

Laila al Ameiri, who gave the graduate’s speech at the event, said: “We would like to express our thanks for every effort exerted by our teachers and trainers in order to refine our skills and improve our knowledge, both in theoretical training or on-the-job training.

“We are embarking on a new career that would not have been possible without the commitment of a number of companies and institutions to absorb all of us and to give us the opportunity to participate in building Oman.” Al Ajmi said: “I praise all those involved in achieving this milestone, including the graduates, training institutes and employers, and there is no doubt that such achievements will benefit not only the graduates themselves, but also Oman as a whole.”