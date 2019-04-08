Recommendation made on GCC Dispute Resolution Authority

MUSCAT, April 8 – The Executive Office of Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees has made a recommendation on proclamation of Dispute Resolution Authority in its meeting in Muscat. This is among several recommendations made by the Executive Office to be approved at the 15th joint meeting of executive council of Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees and chairman and representatives of the GCC Games Organising Committees. Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, Secretary General of Oman Olympic Committee, said the most important recommendation raised by the Executive Office is the proclamation of the GCC Dispute Resolution Authority to be based in Bahrain.

“The Authority consists of a board of directors composed of the secretaries general. The committee will submit a list of the arbitrators within one month following the meeting; and activation of the role of the youth and their effective participation in the next Olympic, international, regional and Arab competitions in the light of the directives issued by the leaders of GCC sports,” Al Kishri said.

The 88th edition of the meeting of the Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees hosted by the Sultanate at Kempinski Hotel in Muscat will conclude on Tuesday.

On Sunday, in his opening speech, Taha al Kishry welcomed the presidents of the GCC National Olympic Committees.

“I am absolutely confident that this high-profile meeting would help to enhance the sports and Olympic movement in the GCC countries.”

Al Kishri said the last meeting in Saudi Arabia has approved several resolutions focusing on the development of GCC sports and youth. He appreciated the efforts made by Engineer Husam al Qurashi, former Secretary General and Chief Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia.

Al Kishri said the present meeting targets to bring about resolutions in the best interest of GCC sports and athletes.

KUWAIT’S RETURN

Al Kishri congratulated Kuwait for returning to the Olympic fold after an absence of more than three years.

Shaikh Ahmed al Fahad al Sabah has been re-elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Taha said these two developments are achievements for the GCC region.

He also congratulated Jassim al Ainain for being appointed the Secretary General of National Olympic Committee of Qatar.

Al Ainain takes over from Dr Thank al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman of the Qatar National Olympic Committee, who was recently appointed as Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Asia for 2019– 23.

Brigadier Talal al Shanqeeti was appointed as the Secretary General of the UAE Olympic Committee succeeding Mohammed al Kayali.

Mohammed Al Nisf was appointed the Secretary General of Bahrain National Olympic Committee succeeding Dr Abdulrahman Askar, who has joined the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport in Bahrain.

Al Kishri appreciated the efforts made by the General Secretariat based in Riyadh under the chairmanship of Dr Adil al Zayani.

Another meeting was held with the Jordan Olympic Committee as per the decision of the GCC General Secretariat. Al Kishry reviewed the outcome of the first joint meeting in Amman, Jordan from March 24–26, 2014 . “That meeting resulted in a range of recommendations which would contribute to building a strategic partnership in the field of sports between the two sides in accordance with the regulations of joint sports work in the GCC countries,” Al Kishry added.

