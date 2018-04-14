RCB register first victory of IPL

Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their first points of VIVO IPL 2018 after they defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday night.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the RCB bowlers dismissed the visitors for 155. Their reply wasn’t without drama; Brendon McCullum was dismissed second ball of the chase and Virat Kohli was dismissed for 21, but AB de Villiers batted patiently, and exploded at just the right time to tilt the scales back in favour of his team. Courtesy his half-century, and his 59-run partnership with Mandeep Singh, RCB got over the finish line in the final over.

Earlier in the evening, Kings XI Punjab got off to a breezy start with their opening pair adding 32 in the first three overs. But the good work done by the openers came undone after Umesh Yadav struck thrice in the fourth over. KL Rahul, who would be the top-scorer of the innings, and Karun Nair revived the innings with a 58-run partnership. Their dismissals in successive overs once again derailed the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin made 33 — his highest score in the IPL — to take KXIP to a respectable score.

