Raysut Cement signs waste heat recovery project agreement

Raysut Cement Company has signed waste heat recovery project agreement with China’s Sinoma Overseas Development Company last week at the Grand Hayatt Hotel Muscat.

Upon the completion of this project the current power cost of the company is expected to be reduced by 30 per cent.

Raysut Cement CEO, Joey Ghose and Meng Qinglin, CEO of Sinoma Overseas Development Company, signed the agreement in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed bin Yousef bin Alawi al Ibrahim,Chairman of the Board of Directors of Raysut Cement Company.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Yousef bin Alawi al Ibrahim said, “we celebrate the signing of waste heat recovery project agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Company from China. This agreement is considered as a new step towards go-green initiative and first of its kind in Oman.”

