Raysut Cement inaugurates new packing facility

Raysut Cement Company SAOG, the largest producer of cement in Oman, announced yesterday the commencement of operations of its new state-of-the-art fully automatic packing machine. The new packer, installed by a leading European equipment manufacturer, now increases the bag packing capacity of Raysut Cement’s Salalah plant to 1.8 million tonnes. The plant has a clinker capacity of 3 mtpa.

Raysut Cement’s new packing machine has been installed with an investment of RO 1.5 million.

This additional capacity will enable an additional 0.6 mtpa bagged cement supply into Raysut Cement’s export markets of Yemen, Somalia and East Africa.

Raysut Cement Company is strategically located in Salalah, Oman, with a customer base across Oman, Yemen, Somalia, Mauritius, Qatar, Iraq, Tanzania, Sudan and beyond. The company’s network includes five storage and packing terminals.

Raysut Cement Company expanded its production bases to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE through 100 per cent acquisition of Pioneer Cement Industries LLC, an integrated cement and clinker grinding plant, in 2011.

Raysut Cement Company distinguishes itself from other cement producers in the region by the variety and quality of its products and customer-focused marketing and logistics.

