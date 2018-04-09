rao exercise with french forces in dhofar

SALALAH: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by personnel of the South of Oman Regiment, with the participation of the Sultan of Oman Artillery, Sultan of Oman Parachute, Armed Forces Medical Services with support from the Royal Air Force of Oman and some units from the friendly French armed forces carried out the practical demonstration of the joint exercise ‘Muharib Al Jabal 2018’. The demonstration was sponsored by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...