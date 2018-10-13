RAO chief reviews ROP and civil defence at exercises

MUSCAT: Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), commander of the Joint forces of Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (swift sword) exercises on Saturday paid a field visit to the force command of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the National Civil Defence Commission to follow up on current events and preparedness for carrying out the upcoming drills. The commander of RAO and the joint forces was briefed on the missions and tasks that have already been accomplished so far by both the ROP and the civil defence forces and the military measures and procedures that will be carried out during the next stage of the exercise. Al Balushi commended the active roles and efforts being made by ROP and the National Civil Defence Committee at the exercises. — ONA

Related