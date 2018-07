Muscat: Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) received at his office in Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Wednesday Lt Gen Michael Garrett, Commanding General of the US Army at the US Central Command. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Salim bin Khuwaiter al Muqbali, Senior Staff Officer at the RAO Command and other officials.

