RAO at Peninsula Shield Force joint exercise

MUSCAT: A force from Muscat Regiment of the 23rd Infantry Brigade in the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) left Al Masanah Air Base on Thursday, aboard a number of Royal

Air Force of Oman (RAFO) aircraft heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to take part in the Peninsula Shield Force 10 joint exercise, being held from February 20 to March 14. The exercise, carried out by the GCC Armed Forces aims to strengthen existing military cooperation and unify the military strategic concepts and plans among GCC states. — ONA

