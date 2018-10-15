Rains likely in Sultanate’s north from tomorrow

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) forecasts moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers over the Northern governorates of the Sultanate in the next three days as a result of a trough of law pressure currently making its way towards Oman from Iran.

The weather system’s major effect is expected in Musandam Governorate and Hajar Mountians and adjoining areas but it may extend to the coast of the Sea of Oman as well as Muscat, North and South Al Batinah governorates.