Main 

Rains likely in Sultanate’s north from tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) forecasts moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers over the Northern governorates of the Sultanate in the next three days as a result of a trough of law pressure currently making its way towards Oman from Iran.

The weather system’s major effect is expected in Musandam Governorate and Hajar Mountians and adjoining areas but it may extend to the coast of the Sea of Oman as well as Muscat, North and South Al Batinah governorates.

You May Also Like

Turkey fires 2,700 staff; coup suspects to wear uniforms

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey fires 2,700 staff; coup suspects to wear uniforms

Eight dead in shooting at Texas high school

Oman Observer Comments Off on Eight dead in shooting at Texas high school

Refrigeration for land shipment of all food products to Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Refrigeration for land shipment of all food products to Oman