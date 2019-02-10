Rains likely in northern parts of Sultanate tomorrow

The Sultanate will be affected by a weak weather system starting from today (Monday) till Wednesday. Light to moderate rains are expected over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah and Al Buriami.

The Directorate-General of Meteorology and Air Navigation at the Public Authority of Civil Aviation predicts fine to partly cloudy weather over the Governorate of Musandam and the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman with chances of scattered rains over Musandam and formation of low-level clouds on the coastal strip of Dhofar Governorate. Easterly to south-easterly winds will blow on much of the Sultanate.