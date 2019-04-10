Rains likely in most parts of Oman

Muscat: Cloud formations over the northern governorates of the Sultanate in the coming days (especially Saturday and Sunday) will lead to with occasional rains of varying intensity and thundershowers, reported Oman Meteorology.

It added that there are opportunities for scattered rains in parts of Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

Oman Meteorology, which also predicted dust and sandstorm for Yaaloni, Duqm, Haima, Marmul Muqshin, Mahout, Mazyunah, Thumrait, Qarn Alam, Zamaim, urged motorists to follow weather updates and exercise caution due to chances of low visibility.