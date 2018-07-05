Rain lashes various parts of Sultanate

Heavy to moderate rains were reported in several parts of the Sultanate on Thursday as a result of the local clouds formation. Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate was the first place that was expected to receive rain late on Thursday evening.

Motorists heading towards areas of Al Hajr Mountains have been advised to take precautions as thundershowers and overflowing wadis are likely to be experienced on Thursday and Friday.

The weather authorities urged public to be cautious due to rough sea along the Arabian Sea coast, strong downdraft wind during the thunderstorms, and poor visibility during fog formation.

According to the Oman Met Office forecast on Thursday, most of Al Hajr Mountains would get some rain. “From East to West — Al Hajr Mountains and places near the mountains and especially to the south of the mountains are expected to have chances of receiving the showers.”

It is the summer rains what we are experiencing. The combination of humidity and high temperature results in the rain. There are already cloud formations in Al Amerat,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

Meanwhile the active South West Winds reached 40 knots in Al Hallaniyat Islands and 39 knots was recorded in Duqm.

The weather forecast stated that along the coastal area of Oman Sea, winds will be variable light at night becoming northeasterly light to moderate during the day and while along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and in the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta the wind is forecast to be southwesterly moderate to fresh. Over the rest of the Sultanate the winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.

There are chances of blowing dust over the open areas of the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta.

With the monsoon influence, cloudy skies are to be experienced along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle. There are also chances for low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea during late night to early morning.

The sea continues to be rough along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height 4.0 metres and slight along the rest of coastal areas with maximum wave height of 1.25 metres.

ONA adds: Rainfall measurement stations of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources recorded the highest rainfall in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah (28 mm) in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid, Governorate of Al Buraimi (16 mm) in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi, in the Governorate of South Al Batinah (9 mm) in the Wilayat of Al Awabi, and in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah (9 mm) in the Wilayat of Al Hamra.

Al Bana Wadi, in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, the Wilayat of Ibri flooded, as well as the Wadis of Al Asami, and Al Khilo in the Wilayat of Al Awabi and Wadi Al Mahalil in the Wilayat of Nakhl, in addition to the Wadis of Absin, Ainat, Al Sam and Al Qalt in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid and the Wadis of Zeib, Al Melaih, Nasif and Al Haima in the Wilayat of Ibra.

Lakshmi Kothaneth

MUSCAT, JULY 5