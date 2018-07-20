Rail strike cost SNCF nearly 800 million euros

Paris: An unsuccessful strike by rail workers this year against President Emmanuel Macron’s reform plan for the heavily indebted state operator SNCF cost the company 790 million euros ($920 million), according to an internal document seen by AFP.

Lawmakers gave final approval to the overhaul plan in June after months of rolling strikes — every two days out of five — which began in April.

In total drivers and other workers walked off the job on 37 days, the longest SNCF strike in three decades, causing cancellations and delays for the 4.5 million daily passengers on the network. The loss corresponds to roughly 21 million euros per strike day, and more than wipes out the company’s net profit of 679 million euros posted for 2017.

It takes into account lost ticket sales as well as reimbursements and other expenses.

However, the strike also reduced the SNCF’s operating costs by 140 million euros, since it did not pay striking workers, and fewer trains meant lower electricity costs.

The SNCF confirmed the figures, citing in particular an “unprecedented” 160 million euros in “commercial gestures” to compensate clients whose travel plans were disrupted. — AFP

Related