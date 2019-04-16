RAFO helicopter conducts three emergency operations

Muscat: One of the helicopters of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) on Monday conducted a medical evacuation of an Asian expatriate who suffered from a concussion following a brain injury.

He transferred from the Lima to Khasab Hospital in Musandam for medical tests as part of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defense and the Sultan’s Armed Forces

In another medical evacuation, a RAFO helicopter was used to rescue a family stranded in the mountains of Musandam following rains. They were transferred to Khasab.

In the third case, a RAFO helicopter airlifted a crewmember of a commercial vessel (Malta registered) off the east coast of Sultanate following a medical emergency.

He was taken to Khoula Hospital in Muscat for treatment.