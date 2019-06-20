RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO) has conducted a medical evacuation of an Omani child suffering from medical. The citizen was transferred from Khasab Hospital in the Governorate of Musandam to Khawla Hospital in the Governorate of Muscat for treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defense and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions.