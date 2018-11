Muscat: Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), received Air Vice Marshal Mansour bin Turki al Subaie, Commander of the Air Operations and Defence Center of the GCC Unified Military Command and his accompanying delegation, at Muaskar Al Murtafa on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Khamis bin Hammad al Ghafri, Director-General of Operations at RAFO and senior officers.

