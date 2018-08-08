RAFO BOWLING MEET CONCLUDES

The Bowling Championship of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) was concluded on August 8, at the recreational centre of Adam Air Base. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Air Commodore Abdullah bin Masoud al Hinaei, RAFO Director-General of Supplies. The organising committee gave a brief on the competition’s different stages and final qualifications between RAFO’s various air bases. The patron awarded cups and prizes to the champions, who secured top levels in the championship.

Related