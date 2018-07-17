Rabat festival to pay tribute to late singer Salim Said

Salalah: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will participate in the “Asma Association of the Symphony Orchestra of Authentic Music” which will be held in Rabat, Morocco from July 18 to 21. The Sultanate will be the guest of honour for this year’s festival and the festival will honour late artist Salim Ali Said as a symbol of the traditional Omani song. The ministry is represented in the festival by Haitham bin Ali Tabouk, in addition to the family of the late artist Salim Ali Said, including Amir bin Salim Ali Said Ghawas and Ali bin Suhail Ghawas. Salim began singing at the age of seven, and released his first national song ‘Tabatel fe hub Al-watan’ in 1974, with ‘Eisha Saeed’ being his first album. He passed away in November 2017 after a long battle with cancer. — ONA

