Put a little love in your life!

Nowadays, many people search for ways to improve their health, some try to eat healthier food while others work hard on their workout routine which is fantastic, but what about love and its role in our health — is it beneficial to our health?

Our nervous system is not self-contained. Early in our childhood the area of the brain identified as the limbic system is affected by those who are closest to us in such a way that it leaves profound implication on our personality and lifelong emotional health.

Interestingly, our ability to cope stress and how sometimes we manage it could be a protective factor against mental health. What I would like to explain here is that the connection between love and stress is obvious from childhood until old age. Being connected to others in secure and loving relationships helps patients better deal with stress.

The depression and anxiety are the most common mental health disorders among young population nowadays, especially with social isolation. Therefore, have we thought of evaluating our patients with depression for instance?

In fact, studies have shown that married couples have lower premature death rate of 15 per cent compared to unmarried men and women. A married person can boost the immune system cells and fight and prevent illness. With love and laughing, endorphins, a natural painkiller, can be released which may ease chronic pain.

Another psychological finding states that if a person in a happy relationship decides to stop smoking, the other beloved partner is five times more likely to quit as well. The key here may be the Oxytocin, which is produced during activities related to love relationship, which I would say a feel-good hormone.

Moreover, the research shows that being married in a loving environment is even more beneficial to men’s health than women’s, and what goes into the brain and hormone release is really magnificent. For instance, vasopressin hormone helps control blood pressure and cortisol, a stress hormone, initially rises when you fall in love but quickly drops in the long term with a stable relationship.

Nevertheless, in case somebody says that he is not in love, I would say that, don’t worry still you can reap the benefits, as good relationships with family members and friends can keep you healthy too.

At the end, if you take time and invest love in your family members and friends, it is also an investment in your personal health.

Dr Yousuf Ali Almulla, MD, Ministry of Health. He is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column, he can be contacted at:

dryusufalmulla@gmail.com