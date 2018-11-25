Local Main 

Purple jellyfish not poisonous: Ministry

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has said a particular type of jellyfish (purple coloured), which were recently spotted in Oman, is harmless to humans and not poisonous.

Reacting to social media reports about the toxic nature of these fish, the ministry said that jellyfish in general are harmless but it could lead to skin irritation and redness in certain cases. “So it is advisable to avoid swimming near these organisms,” a statement said.

Jellyfish feeds on zooplankton with a lifespan of up to six months and 95 per cent of components are made up of water.

 

