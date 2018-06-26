Public utility project in Bukha declared

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Tuesday issued a Royal Decree No 19/2018 applying the public utility status to the Dara-Teebat Villages Development Project in the Wilayat of Bukha, the Governorate of Musandam. Article 1 of the Decree declares the Dara-Teebat Villages Development Project in the Wilayat of Bukha as a public utility project as indicated in the memo and diagram attached to this Decree. Article 2 stipulates that the departments concerned may expropriate, through direct implementation, the properties and lands necessary for the aforementioned project, along with all the installations therein, in accordance with provisions of the Public Utility Expropriation Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 64/78. Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of issue. — ONA

