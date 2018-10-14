Public transport strategic plan for Duqm soon: MOTC

Duqm: The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) organized a meeting on Sunday in Duqm to review the future and current transport projects for the Al Wusta governorate.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futtaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications (MOTC), said the Mahout- Duqm road project is one of the priorities and there is coordination with the Special Economic Zone Authority for Duqm (SEZAD) to complete this vital road, and work is underway to complete the Adam- Hima road dualisation (75 per cent complete) before the end of next year.

The design studies for the Haima-Thumrait road has been completed will be submitted to the competent parties.

Salem bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said that experts have visited the governorate to discuss the strategic plans for public transport in the region.

For Duqm, he said transport experts will visit the region to review and start a public transport strategic plan.

Al Futaisi said Oman Air currently operates six flights a week Muscat and Duqm, which will be increased if there is a demand. He added that the current prices are subsidized and reasonable.

On plans to establish a bridge to the island of Masirah, he said the project has been studied and it was expected to cost around half a billion riyal, which was not found to be economically feasible.