Public Spaces — Urban Identities in Muscat exhibit opening April 21

Tourism research, community-based designs and architectural sketches will be at the centre of the Public Spaces — Urban Identities in Muscat, Oman Exhibition happening on April 21 to May 1 organised by art house Bait Al Baranda. In partnership with German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), the opening of the exhibition will include several talks and a panel discussion with experts from the academia and the public sector. The exhibition which is open to the public, displays research and design projects from students and faculty members of GUtech in cooperation with the Scientific College of Design.

The main topics include “Observations and drawings of Muttrah”, “Megacruise tourism and its impacts on the local community”, “Community Based Design in Muscat” and “WOW — Where Oman Walks”. The exhibition venue is open from Saturday to Thursday between 9 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. This event is held Under The auspices of Eng Nasser Bin Ali al Hinai, Director General of Technical Affairs of the Muscat Municipality and under the auspices of Thomas Schneider, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Sultanate of Oman.