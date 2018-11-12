Public Establishment for Industrial Estates unveils new brand identity

Muscat, Nov 12 – Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) will be now known as Madayn. Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, unveiled the new brand identity during PEIE silver jubilee celebration at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO, Madayn, said that the PEIE was established in 1993 to complement the establishment of Rusayl Industrial Estate Authority with the objective of planning, establishing, managing and developing the industrial estates across Oman.

“For the tenth year in a row, the indicators show growth in industrial estates, which is seen in the number of projects, volume of investments, and direct and indirect job opportunities,” he said. “Over the last ten years, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates has introduced several value added initiatives to the local communities and the companies. In 2010, the Industrial Innovation Centre (IIC) was initiated to support the manufacturing sector and serve the industrialists taking into account the significance of innovation and scientific research in developing and advancing Omani industries.

Recently, the IIC has been transformed into a commercial unit with the support of Tanfeedh.” Al Hasani noted that a township project called Al Raha Village was inaugurated in Rusayl Industrial Estate, and a residential project will be inaugurated this year in Sohar Industrial Estate. Besides, the residential project of Raysut Industrial Estate has been completed and work is underway to implement residential projects in all the industrial estates.

“The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates has also given attention to support Small and Medium Enterprises with the establishment of National Business Centre (NBC). NBC acts as an incubator for the Sultanate’s SMEs by offering them a platform to further their business ideas and develop them into growing ventures.” he said.

As Oman diversifies its economy, the Madayn brand is a powerful statement of confidence and pride. The name Madayn, which means small cities in Arabic, has been chosen to represent the Sultanate’s thriving nationwide network of world-class business hubs. The logo is inspired by the imposing architecture of Oman’s historic towns and vibrant cities, the brandmark’s trifecta of stylised meems highlights the important urban and social aspect of Madayn’s identity — its infrastructure of welcoming communities offering attractive places to live, raise a family and build a career.

