PSO celebrates Oman’s wildlife with exhibit

In the occasion of World Wildlife Day celebrated on March 3, the Photographic Society of Oman launched an exhibition on the Omani Wildlife yesterday under the patronage of Dr. Abdulmonem al Hasani, Minister of Information. The exhibition included 68 photographs by 39 photographers, with five of them contributions by non-Omani photographers residing in the Sultanate. In Oman, it is hard to miss the wonders of this beautiful land finding fascinating creatures in every corner from the beautiful shores of Musandam, to the golden dunes of Rimal al Sharqiyah and the Empty Quarters among others.

Various activities happen simultaneously during the event with one of the highlights the launching of the book called The Omani Wildlife — the collaborative book of the 60 photographers. The book contains 220 pages that focused on the 150 living creatures that make Oman even more fascinating. The book is a reliable scientific reference to document the beauty of Oman’s biodiversity through artistic images and a caption. It includes five chapters: wild animals, reptiles, birds, insects, marine animals. There are corners called (small worlds) and (interesting worlds) explaining the types of snakes, insects and reptiles. The exhibition runs until March 16.