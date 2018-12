MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Tuesday marked the Armed Forces Day under the auspices of Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. The ceremony was held in the RAO Shooting Fields.

The ceremony reflected the development and modernisation witnessed by RAO in terms of organisation, training, rehabilitation and armament thanks to the attention of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The Cavalry of Mudarrat (Armoured) Sultan of Oman Units presented a show in tent pegging. The RAO music band presented art performances on the occasion. The event was attended by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, commanders of the armed forces of the Sultan’s Corps, other military and security commanders, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, retired commanders, retired and serving senior officers and personnel of RAO.

Also on Tuesday, the 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces at the RAO marked the Armed Forces Day under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The celebration was held in the Wilayat of Thamrait in the Governorate of Dhofar. The ceremony began by playing the Royal Anthem and military salute to the chief guest. Military parade and military skills show were also held.

The ceremony also included various programmes that highlighted the development and modernisation of the RAO. At the end of the ceremony, the patron of the event decorated a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, and privates of the 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces at the RAO with long service and good conduct medals in appreciation of their dedicated efforts in performing the national duty. The patron of the event and the

attendees toured the exhibition of weaponry and equipment, organised for the occasion.

The event was attended by the chairman of Dhofar Municipality, acting deputy governor of Dhofar, the walis of the governorate, the commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, the commander of the Firaq Forces in RAO, senior officers of the SAF, the ROP and other security services, officials of government institutions in the Governorate of Dhofar, and employees of the 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces in RAO. Musandam Sector Command at the RAO also celebrated the Armed Forces Day under the patronage of Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali al Qatabi, State Adviser. The ceremony began by playing the Royal Anthem and military salute to the chief guest. Then, the chief guest inspected the front row of the Protocols Guard. After that, the RAO music band played various military musical pieces.

The chief guest presented long service and good conduct medals on personnel at Musandam Sector Command in appreciation of their sincere efforts and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, walis of the Governorate of Musandam, senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other security departments, shaikhs and dignitaries. — ONA