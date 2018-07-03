Proposal to study training system in education approved

MUSCAT: The State Council at its 13th regular session has granted proposal of the Education and Research Committee for the study ‘Enhancing the role of education in supporting the knowledge economy’ with the formation of a committee to formulate and finalise the proposal.

The session, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, was held in the presence of the Council members and the Secretary-General of the Council.

The session was devoted to discussing the proposal of the Education and Research Committee on the study ‘Enhancing the role of education in supporting the knowledge economy’, as well as the proposal that the Committee desires to study, titled ‘The development of the system of training at the top of education’. It also discussed the formation of a special committee to study the proposal ‘Language policy in the Sultanate, its realities and challenges.’

The Head of the Education and Research Committee, in his speech stressed that the study is a reflection of the role of the State Council in providing educational institutions with the appropriate ideas and visions to develop the educational system and enhance its role in supporting the knowledge-based economy.

He pointed out that the study highlights the importance of finding ways in which all efforts and fields of education and development of all its tracks, types and levels can be directed towards supporting the knowledge-based economy.

The study aims at diagnosing the reality of the interest of education in the Sultanate by producing knowledge and employing it in practical terms.

He also pointed out the challenges of enhancing the role of education in the Sultanate in knowledge production to support the knowledge economy, including the investment in the capacity of human cadres in the production of knowledge and employment to serve the community and the national economy.

The Committee Head presented the presentation of the study in which he explained that knowledge today has a broad and integrated concept with other fields, including economics.

The role of education has become wider, especially with the emergence of the knowledge-based economy.

The study aims to direct the role of education in the transfer of knowledge and production and employment in practice, and investment in knowledge production supporting the national economy in line with the global trends calling for the adoption of education as one of the pillars of the national economy based on knowledge, that contributes to knowledge production in the economy to promote economic diversification.

The study concluded with a number of recommendations and proposals, including: the focus on enhancing the role of education in supporting the knowledge-based economy, the need for the concept of knowledge-based economy to be oriented at the national level and not at the institutional level, and creating a true partnership between educational institutions and the private sector, so as to ensure that education is linked to the production of knowledge and guidance.

During the discussion, the members stressed the importance of the study in supporting the national economy by employing knowledge production to boost the economy.

The Council also approved the proposal that the Committee wished to study on ‘The development of the system of training at the top of education’.

The Council also approved the proposal to form a special committee to study the proposal ‘Language policy in the Sultanate, its reality and challenges’ after discussions.

Today, the State Council will hold its 14th session for the third annual session of the sixth period, during which the proposal submitted by the Economic Committee on the proposed amendment of the Economic Development Law issued by Royal Decree No 9/75 will be discussed.

Related