Prior approval must for education ads

MUSCAT, March 17 – The Ministry of Higher Education has warned against advertisements being put up in the media by private educational institutions. In a tough note the ministry said on Sunday, “without prior permission, no educational institution is allowed to advertise in both print and social media platforms. A statement said that the ministry has come across advertisements placed by private institutions and individuals inside and outside the Sultanate without seeking permission from the ministry.

VIOLATION OF LAW

“It is a case of violation of the law. Legal action will be taken against the offenders,” the ministry warned in the statement. According to the ministry, even distribution of pamphlets by language institutes is also not allowed. When contacted, an official at the ministry said that prior approval is mandatory to avoid fraudulent activities committed through online and media advertisements. “Of late, several students are reported to be falling victims to fake institutions through media ads. This not only damages their future but also leads to financial loss,” he said.

The qualification equivalency and recognition department in the ministry is the responsible authority to recommend private educational institutes and students who are studying outside Oman. The official said that students applying for admissions in private institutions abroad should seek the ministry’s advice before they join. According to him, the study mode in the institution to which a student is planning to join must be in the list recommended by the ministry. Also, academic qualifications and programmes must meet the acceptance and graduation requirements. They should have proper approvals in the respective countries.

Students are not allowed to study online or e-learning for any programme that requires practical skills and full attendance at the educational institution system. These courses are medical, clinical and health assistance programme, engineering or specialised programmes like fellowships.