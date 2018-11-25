Principles of state policy course

Muscat: The 5th edition of the Programme on the Foundations and Guiding Principles of the State Policy started at the Diplomatic Institute on Sunday. The programme, organised by the Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was inaugurated by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The programme reviews the key foundations of Oman foreign policy and its guiding principles. The working papers cover politics, economic, security, organisation and protocol principles.

