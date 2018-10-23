Local 

President Abbas concludes visit

Muscat: President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and his accompanying delegation left Muscat on Tuesday after a three-day visit. He was seen off by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Tayseer Ali Farhat, Ambassador of the State of Palestine appointed to the Sultanate and members of the embassy. — ONA

