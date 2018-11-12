Post your love for His Majesty

Muscat: Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, launched 48th National Day initiatives of Oman Qaboos website at the ministry on Sunday. Under ‘Glorious November Around the World’, people can send greetings to His Majesty the Sultan in different languages. Minster Dr Rawya hailed the great role played by the website in highlighting the love to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Hamoud bin Mohammed al Azri, General Supervisor of Oman Qaboos website, expressed his pride for launching the initiative which will document the admiration of the people around the world for His Majesty in their own languages. The initiative is widely supported by the accredited embassies in the Sultanate and the Sultanate’s embassies abroad. Oman Qaboos website is now available in 35 languages. The website plans to gather up to 48,000 messages in different languages.

