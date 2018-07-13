Porsche posts strong growth in Europe, US

Stuttgart: German carmaker Porsche sold 130,600 vehicles worldwide in the first half of the year, marking an increase of 3 per cent over the same period last year, according to figures released.

The sales figure was the highest ever for a six-month period.

The upmarket manufacturer of sports cars and SUVs saw a 7 per cent decline in Chinese sales as buyers in its largest market held back on purchases ahead of a reduction in car import tariffs that took effect on July 1. This drop was balanced out by strong growth in the European and US markets.

Porsche’s top-selling model continued to be the Macan compact SUV, while the fastest growth was recorded for the four-door Panamera.

“The political and economic situations in our main markets, especially in China and the USA, are considerable challenges at the moment,” said Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen.

Another challenge has been the shift for the company’s entire model range to the new emission standards in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

“We are nevertheless confident that we will reach last year’s high levels this year as well,” Von Platen said. — dpa

Related