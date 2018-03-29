Popularfor folk arts and traditional food

The Wilayat of Al Mazyouna is located on the northwestern part of Dhofar Governorate, specifically bordering Oman and Yemen. It is situated 280 km away from Salalah. The wilayat is considered as the largest wilayat in terms of population density in the governorate. The wilayat has features of a modern city formed with integrated government services, including the governor’s office, municipality, social affairs office, notary, public prosecution, consumer protection, manpower, trade and industry, water directorate and offices of PACI and information.

There are also several niyabats not connected geographically with the Wilayat of Salalah but come under its administration, including Harweeb, about 184 kilometres from Salalah. The administrative centre of the niyabat was built on April 21, 1990 on an area of 33,250 square metres in Al Najd area. It is located in the north-western part of the Wilayat of Rakhyout, about 184 km away from Salalah.

Tusnat administrative office was established on April 21, 1990 on an area of 33,250 square metres. Tusnat is located on the Yemeni-Omani border to the south of the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna. It is located about 290 kilometres from the city of Salalah and represents a modern community gathering point that expands each year.

The administrative centre of Metan was established on an area of 33,250 square metres. It is located in the north-west of Dhofar Governorate on the outskirts of the desert of Empty Quarter and north of Al Mazyouna. It is situated 360 km away from Salalah. The Metan office borders the Republic of Yemen and is an important geographical location with beautiful sandy beaches which gives it a special importance.

The wilayat embraces historic inheritance which includes folk arts and traditional food. The people of the wilayat practise several conventional crafts including livestock breeding, frankincense extraction, land caravan trading, weaving and leather industries.

The wilayat offers commercial facilities, including banking services that play a significant role in flourishing the trade movement.

The Omani government has provided incentives for all investors including income tax exemption, exporting commodities without licence.

