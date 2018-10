Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) signed an agreement worth RO 50,000 for funding ventilators and breathing apparatus for low-income patients. The agreement was signed by Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi, MoH’s Under-Secretary for Administrative & Financial Affairs, and OMIFCO’s Board of Directors Member and Oman Oil Company (OOC)’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Al Mutasim bin Said al Sariri on Monday.

Related