Polyclinic marks National Day

Musannah: The polyclinic in Al Musannah on Sunday celebrated the 48th National Day with joy and happiness. All the employees at the polyclinic took part in the celebrations. The ceremony began with the national anthem followed by recitation of poem by kindergarten children who expressed their joy, love and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The Indian School, Al Maladah, in the wilayat of Musannah celebrated the day under the auspices of Saud al Saadi, a member of Municipal Council in Musannah. Students, teachers and the administrative staff of the school took out a march to mark the day and show loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

