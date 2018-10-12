Politics-stained cinema

Mathew Scott –

The Philippines’ rich history of political and socially conscious cinema was on display this week at Asia’s largest movie gathering, shadowed by the controversy over President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war.

Busan International Film Festival delivered a record number of features from the nation, which has a turbulent political past, widespread poverty and is in the international eye due to condemnation of the president’s narcotics crackdown.

The 19 offerings gave an unflinching dive into the country’s frailties and obsessions, including its political landscape.

As the event that closes on Saturday kicked into high gear on October 5, Duterte’s leadership was fiercely criticised by Filipino director Mike de Leon, whose latest was screened at BIFF.

“My country has hit rock bottom… again,” he wrote on Facebook. “We have de facto become a dictatorship again, in everything but name.”

He was referring to the rule of Ferdinand Marcos who used martial law from 1972-1981 to shutter the legislature, muzzle the free press and jail or kill opponents.

While Duterte has sky-high approval among Filipinos, according to polls, opponents charge he has resorted to similar abuses since taking power in 2016.

De Leon, whose politically pointed family melodrama “Citizen Jake” made its international premiere at Busan, said he made the picture to document the nation’s condition.

It is an “indictment of the unchanging nature of Philippine society that, in my opinion and as shown in the film, is almost irredeemably damaged,” he posted.

Duterte, however, had his supporters among Filipino film-makers who made the trip to Busan, including Cannes-honoured Brillante Mendoza.

The director best known for his hyper-real depictions of the Philippines’ dark underbelly of crime and poverty has defended Duterte’s leadership and effort to eliminate drugs from the nation.

His Netflix series “Amo” sparked controversy earlier this year with a tale of a young man swept away by his involvement in narcotics that critics called an argument in favour of Duterte’s crackdown.

“Cinema is addictive. It can change your life,” Mendoza told journalists. “It became clear to me that films have a purpose. They can make a difference.”

The directors were reared in a nation with a deep tradition of movies that plunge into its troubled past and current social ills like sex trafficking. — AFP

