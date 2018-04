New Delhi: Police on Thursday opened a rape inquiry against a powerful lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party in a case that has cast a new spotlight on impunity enjoyed by the elite.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers are accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh state, where he is a state lawmaker for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sengar, 51, is a powerful politician in the state. Local police refused to take action until the state chief minister ordered an inquiry on Wednesday night and handed over the probe to federal investigators.

“A case has been registered against him and now the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) will decide what action needs to be taken,” Om Prakash Singh, the state police chief, told a press conference.

The alleged abduction and rape took place in June last year. The case sparked new headlines after the victim’s father died of injuries last week reportedly sustained while in police custody.

The victim attempted to set herself on fire outside the chief minister’s residence on Sunday. She says her father was tortured by police and was arrested for trying to pursue the case.

Sengar, who is a four-time lawmaker in the state known for lawlessness, has denied the charges. Amnesty India has slammed authorities for their tardy investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said there would be no obstruction of justice in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old minor in Kathua district.

“The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track and justice will be delivered,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Eight people, including the mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, raping and murdering the nomadic minor in Kathua’s Rasana village in January. — AFP/IANS

