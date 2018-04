Muscat, April 1 : An official source in the Ministry of Defense has confirmed a pilot lost his life as one of the aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) crashed while on a regular training mission on Sunday morning.

The associates and commanders of the Lieutenant-Colonel Suleiman bin Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Balushi have lauded his role while performing the national duty and offered condolences to his family members.

