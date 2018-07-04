Pilgrims educational kit launched

MUSCAT: The Health Committee of Bausher in collaboration with the Health Education department at the Al Azaiba Health Centre launched on Wednesday the Pilgrims Educational Bag at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque Auditorium under the patronage of Dr Essam bin Ali al Rawas, Vice-President of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), and Dr Khalid al Abri, Vice-Wali of Bausher and Chairperson of the Health Committee.

A number of pilgrims as well as employees from the medical sector attended the event. The programme included lectures on the procedures undertaken by the health institutions such as vaccination and examinations, and the most important preventable diseases during the Haj season.

The launch event was accompanied by an exhibition that displayed the bag’s contents such as towels, sunglasses, sterilisers, gargle for mouth cleaning, diabetic containers, and first aid kit for each pilgrim in addition to healthcare tools. The bag will be distributed to all the pilgrims of the wilayat according to the affiliated health centres.

