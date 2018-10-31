Photos open windows to nature, way of life

Muscat, Oct 31 – The Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) is showcasing works of ten international photographers as part of the FIAP collaboration among photographic societies to share expertise and ideas. Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique, or FIAP, is an international organisation of national associations of photography. It has more than 85 national associations as its members, comprising nearly one million photographers. The exhibition is showcasing 100 photographs, 10 photographs of each photographer on different themes, which include nature, sharks, mountains, etc.

Rubeena Begum from Pakistan has featured daily life in a country where women shoulder responsibility of the entire household and the family. Her photos also portray close relations between friends and families. While Annie Fu, a Canadian lensmen, has exhibited his skills in nature photography, David Somali, from Indonesia, has focused on shark fish. Wang Lung’s (Taiwan) works feature the life of people and the joy of festivals. He has chosen popular festivals to highlight the distinctive dance and song performances, use of fire, lights and fireworks.

The expo is an effort to engage the Omani photographers with lensmen from different countries of the world and to gain experience through new experiences. PSO seeks to provide lovers of photography with an opportunity to visit exhibitions to see new international works. The exhibition will run until November 15.

Mai al Abria