Large museums are rejecting funds from the Sackler family, underscoring the growing unease with the main source of the philanthropic dynasty’s riches: the painkiller at the centre of the US opioid crisis. With net worth estimated at more than $13 billion, the Sacklers are among the world’s richest families, according to Forbes. And they have used their wealth to become significant funders of the arts and education. — AFP

