Phase 1 of Corporate Parks FZC launched at Sohar Freezone

Corporate Parks FZC yesterday held an inauguration ceremony on the completion of its Phase 1 building in Sohar Freezone. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on the ground floor of the Phase 1 building, in the presence of dignitaries M D Saini, Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji Middle East, Varinder Arora, Senior Vice President of Oman Shapoorji Company LLC, Kumar Mahadevan, Managing Director of Oman Shapoorji Company LLC and the Corporate Parks team. Also in attendance at the event was Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone and other Sohar team members.

The new Phase 1 building is the first of the four office buildings planned by Corporate Parks FZC in Sohar Freezone. The temporary office building, Phase T, houses 32 offices that are completely rented out. The Phase 1 building is a ground plus four-storey structure, which can accommodate over 200 offices; 100 of which has already been leased out. The primary customer base comprises of General Trading License (GTL) customers.

The Phase 1 building provides several amenities to customers, such as a central reception, conference rooms, male and female prayer room, male and female toilets, integrated IT/telecom coverage, pantry, cleaning and maintenance. Also in the pipeline are additional facilities like a cafeteria, restaurant, Bank ATM and CDM, and Sanad services to add to customer convenience. The total number of offices upon completion of all four phases is forecasted to be over 800.

Commenting on the new project, Mark said, “Sohar Freezone has witnessed immense growth over the past decade and we are continuously developing it to create more investment opportunities. As a fully integrated complex, we seek to provide our customers with the opportunity to benefit from both the Port and the Freezone, since they are located in close proximity to one another. With the inauguration of the new building, it will amplify trade inflow as well as potential business, which in turn will further enhance the overall growth and development at Sohar .”

Related